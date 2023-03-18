Dairyland Dancers

press release: Looking for a fun and exciting way to spend your evening? Come join us for an unforgettable partner dance event on March 18 (5:30-9pm) at Five Night Club! Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just looking to try something new, this event is perfect for anyone who loves to move and groove to great music. We'll be featuring a variety of partner dance styles, including two-step, waltz, and swing, so there's something for everyone. No partner? No problem! There will be others looking to dance with someone.

Plus, with a lively and welcoming atmosphere, you'll have the chance to meet new people and make new friends as you dance the night away. So mark your calendar for March 18 and get ready to experience the joy of partner dancing at Five Night Club.