Dairyland Sports Fundrdaiser

media release: In honor of the USGA’s first-ever Adaptive Open, Hook & Fade is hosting a fundraising event to benefit Dairyland Sports and their mission to make sports available to all adaptive athletes in the Midwest.

Join them to learn more about adaptive sports while you practice the fundamentals of golf with an instructor during your free simulator time. Thanks to event sponsor, High Noon Spirits Company, the proceeds of every High Noon sold during the event will be donated to Dairyland Sports, so drink up! And make sure to invite your friends and family.