Dairyland Walkers 25th Anniversary Walk

press release: On Saturday, July 11, help to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Dairyland Walkers, a local club affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, “America’s Walking Club”. There will be three distances available: a 2K, 3K, or an 8K. Walkers may do one, two, or all three distances. Registration will be just outside the shelter in Tenney Park, 402 N. Thornton Ave, Madison. Bring your own writing utensils and masks are suggested. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish by 3pm. Directions and maps will be available. Those wishing to walk with a socially distanced group should plan to arrive, register, and start walking at 9am. The fee is $3. Contact Russ Crane at (608) 244-6583 or rwc1926@charter.net for more information.