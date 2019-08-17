press release: The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk in Racine on Saturday, August 17. The start point for the walks is the park gazebo at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee Street, Racine. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish walking by 3pm. In keeping with this year’s theme of doing walks with a Frank Lloyd Wright connection, this walk passes two FLW-designed structures and passes through several city parks and along the shore of Lake Michigan as well as down historic Main Street which has unique art pieces. The fee is $3 for volkssporting credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Maps and directions will be provided. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.