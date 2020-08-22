press release: On Saturday, Aug. 22, the public is invited to join the Dairyland Walkers on a 6K/10K walk in Baraboo, “Circus City.” Registration will be in the bandstand shelter near the far end of the parking lot for Oschner Park & Zoo, 903 Park St. Bring your own writing utensils and masks are suggested. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish by 3pm. Directions and maps will be available. Those wishing to walk with a socially distanced group should plan to arrive, register, and start walking at 9am. The fee is $3. Contact Kevin Moore (608) 334-4886 or kevin@kaneyrd.com for more information.