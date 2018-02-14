press release: The public is invited to attend the Dairyland Walkers meeting on February 14 at the Sequoya Branch Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd (just off Midvale Blvd), at 6:30 PM. Two club members will talk about and show photos of their trip to Japan last fall, wherein they did a volkssporting walk in Osaka. This is a good opportunity to discover what volkssporting is all about. Hope to see you there!