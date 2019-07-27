press release: The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 6K/11K walk in Wauwatosa on Saturday, July 27. The start point for the walks is the picnic area in Madison Park, 9800 W. Glendale Ave, Wauwatosa. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish walking by 3pm. In keeping with this year’s theme of doing walks with a Frank Lloyd Wright connection, this walk will go to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, one of FLW’s last major commissions. The walk passes through several city parks and on part of the Oak Leaf Trail. The fee is $3 for volkssporting credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Maps and directions will be provided. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.