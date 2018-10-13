press release: The public is invited to join the Dairyland Walkers on a 6K/10K walk on Saturday, October 13, starting from the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr, Madison. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 9am and noon; please finish by 3pm. The fee is $3 for Volkssport credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. The walks will be on sidewalks and through several parks, going by the Governor’s Residence as well as other mansions in the village of Maple Bluff. Contact Karen Reger at 608-244-6583 or ksreger1926@charter.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.