press release: Everyone is invited to participate in the Dairyland Walkers’ next 5K/10K walking event on Sunday, September 15, at Lake Farm County Park. The start point for the walk is the second shelter on the entrance road at 4300 Libby Road. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 9am and noon; please finish walking by 3 pm. The walk will take you on the new Lower Yahara River Trail that crosses over Lake Waubesa into McDaniel Park in McFarland. The route follows Lake Waubesa in some places, passes through both wooded and prairie areas of Lake Farm County Park, and enters Capital Springs Recreation Area. The fee is $3 for volkssporting credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Maps and directions will be provided. Contact Cindy at 608-789-5259 or chaagensen@charter.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.