Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Incoming Transmission: Crucible Burlesque's Melani K has been ABDUCTED!!!

This month, Crucible Madison's Mx. Fresh Meat MettahDroid is invading and bringing their army of alien burlesque and drag performers for their take over. Bringing the Strange, Unusual, and Otherworldly to the stage!!!

Cast: Daisy Chains, Sophie Shapeless, Lilly Violet, Kennedy, Kacie Jay, MettahDroid

General Admission: $10

Premium front row seats are available in advance for $15

21+. Door open at 8! Show begins at 9! Stay for the Continuum Dance party: CB Burlesque's Resident beatslayer DJ Cykophuk's sexy dance party after the show!!!

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
