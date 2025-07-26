× Expand Vicki Holda The three members of the band Daisychain. Daisychain

media release: Chicago-based psych rock trio Daisychain share their rich, electrifying debut album All In A Name, produced by renowned producer, mixer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Prince) out everywhere now. Alongside the full punchy project, the band pens an ode to being young and impulsive with "G-String," a summery, vibrant pop-leaning track, and DIY music video, that documents a girls trip in Vegas that may or may not have involved a corporate lawyer and seemingly limitless funds.

Daisychain recently completed the Southwest leg of the She's A Freak tour including their special hometown record release in Chicago. Next month, they'll move through much of the Midwest and Colorado, and will move through Germany, Denmark and Austria this fall. In September, they'll support Chicago funk/soul rocker Neal Francis. See all dates at daisychainmusic.net/tour-dates .

The band's incredibly high energy live show was praised by Culture Flux in Texas who wrote,

"[Daisychain] light up the room with pure rock ‘n roll energy from the first song to the last..catchy melodies, blues-filled groove, and soulful delivery." Several publications like Melodic Magazine, Psychedelic Scene Magazine, Newcity Chicago and The Indy Review praise its vast sonic palette, versatility and raw lyricism.

The spirited album showcases Daisychain's complexities as people, tight-knit bond as friends and versatility as artists, featuring sounds from wood winds, chimes, pump organs, mixed with synthesized vocal and guitar harmonies. Inside her Ashland, Oregon-based studio, celebrated producer Massy created a safe space for the group to experiment and elevated their sound and strengths, whittling 100 tracks down to ten. Matching the band's name, the project sonically blends sultry and soulful vocals with moments of fierce garage-rock and classic 1970s rock, resulting in a robust, thrilling listening experience.

Vocalist and bassist Nickole Regala is proud to present a project that is true to who the group is today and celebrates female voices. On the raw creative experience, Regala says, “‘All in a Name’ will always represent to me the discipline, vulnerability, and humility it takes to make a great album. Whether it was the intensity of the writing process, the three-week recording sabbatical, or life just life-ing us, this album feels like us which is why I can’t stop listening to it.”

On "G-String," the band steps away from their rock-heavy, witchy sonic palette and lean into their femininity with a lighter, dreamy sound and lyrics that explore a rambunctious weekend between best friends. Pulling inspiration from Lana Del Rey and The Velvet Underground, Regala adds, "The truth was twisted in this song, but just enough to give it a little imagination. A memoir of being young, girlish and impulsive."

Earlier this year, the group shared the project's lead single, "Waste Your Time," a harmony-filled, guitar-driven dance-pop tune that chronicles the complexities of unrequited love, alongside its playful, Chicago-set music video. Last month, pulling from bands like The Black Angels and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, "Rivers" and its video shot the band into a new dimension with its bluesy, droning, heavy guitars that dominate the soundscape, with roaring riffs that emulate a bustling river into a sea.

Daisychain is a femme-fronted psych/blues rock trio from Chicago made up of Nickole Regala (bass, vocals), Frankie Sripada (lead guitar) and Sophia Williams (rhythm guitar, vocals). Formed in 2017, Regala and Williams met at a local open mic night, and weeks later they were jamming. Sripada was invited into the mix, and the trio began rehearsing as Daisychain in the basement of their neighborhood coffee shop. Since then, the trio has toured the country, including playing Chicago's legendary Metro and now, with their full-length album out in the world, aims to cement themselves further within the rising indie psych rock landscape.

"..they’re definitely creating a new combination of sounds, abound with clever themes, creative impulses, and intelligent, brooding lyrics..The songs are solid and clever to a fault, and although Daisychain clearly have a sense of both humor and pathos, their writing never comes across as inauthentic or overwrought..they seem to write with just the right amount of authenticity and serenity."

"Daisychain embodies dichotomous versatility and complexity, balancing haunting and grounding, glitter and grit, courage and vulnerability."

"Spectral harmonies of Regala and Williams, the diverse styles and varied tones of Sripada’s playing, and a dash of both modern and classic flourishes of psychedelia..a promising introduction"

