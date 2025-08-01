× Expand Vicki Holda The three members of Daisychain. Daisychain

(2025 Isthmus pick) Chicago’s Daisychain formed back in 2017 and play a heady psych-blues-rock mix — and have finally, after several EPs, released their first full-length album, All in a Name. Nickole Regala (bass, vocals), Sophia Williams (guitar, vocals), and Frankie Sripada (lead guitarist) cite Jack White, Patti Smith and Soundgarden as influences, but fans of Chicago rock may hear echoes of Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair and Veruca Salt. Madison’s intense indie folk-rockers Weird Place open.

media release: Chicago-based psych rock trio Daisychain make their triumphant return with the gritty, scorching new single "Yeah." Masterfully weaving sounds of 70s rock into the present day, their latest is a guitar-heavy, cheeky tune that aims to preserve good energy while fending off any surrounding negativity. It was produced, mixed and mastered by acclaimed Chicago producer, engineer and multi-instrumentalist, Noam Wallenberg (Vulfpeck, A$AP Rocky, Mac Miller). OIn June 25, they delivered a high-octane, hypnotic Jam In The Van live session out now.

Since the release of their debut album last summer, the band has remained on the road with non-stop shows across the country and made their European debut last year. The band's thrilling live shows will continue in the Midwest and East Coast this August and September. See a full list below and find more information here.

Pulling from grunge textures and classic rock imagery, Sophia Williams (rhythm guitar, vocals) shares, "'Yeah' a tongue-in-cheek song about trying to keep good energy when the world is heavy. It’s a free-flowing tune that still holds grit, perfect for airing your sh*t out."

Produced by renowned producer, mixer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Prince), the 2025 spirited debut album, All In A Name, showcases Daisychain's complexities as people, tight-knit bond as friends and versatility as artists, featuring sounds from wood winds, chimes, pump organs, mixed with synthesized vocal and guitar harmonies. Matching the band's name, the project sonically blends sultry and soulful vocals with moments of fierce garage-rock and classic 1970s rock, resulting in a robust, thrilling listening experience.

The band's incredibly high energy live show was praised by Culture Flux in Texas who wrote,

"[Daisychain] light up the room with pure rock ‘n roll energy from the first song to the last..catchy melodies, blues-filled groove, and soulful delivery." Several leading publications like the Chicago Sun-Times, Block Club Chicago, Spectrum Culture, Melodic Magazine, and Newcity Chicago praised the record's vast sonic palette, versatility and raw lyricism.

Daisychain is a femme-fronted psych/blues rock trio from Chicago made up of Nickole Regala (bass, vocals), Frankie Sripada (lead guitar) and Sophia Williams (rhythm guitar, vocals). Formed in 2017, Regala and Williams met at a local open mic night, and weeks later they were jamming. Sripada was invited into the mix, and the trio began rehearsing as Daisychain in the basement of their neighborhood coffee shop. Since then, the trio has toured the country, including playing Chicago's legendary Metro and continues to cement themselves within the rising indie psych rock landscape.