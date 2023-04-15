media release: Daisychain is a Chicago based female fronted Blues/Psych Rock band drawing influence from artists such as Patti Smith, Jack White, Velvet Underground, Fleetwood Mac, Thee Oh Sees and Nirvana. They have toured nationally several times, played Pilsenfest in Chicago, Make Music Normal, SXSW 2019 and have performed with such artists as Death Valley Girls, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Gyasi, Leggy and Dead Feathers. Links to music, social media and their latest video can be found here.

Different Shades EP

What Color Music Video

Paranoid live at Schubas

Bandcamp

Website

Facebook

Instagram