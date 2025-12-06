Daithi Wolfe, Prentice Berge, Cindy Murphy

media release: Join Daithi Wolfe, Prent Berge, Cindy Murphy and others as we sing Songs of Hope, Unity, Struggle, and Freedom, etc. We plan for this to be a joyful celebration of friendship and fun and invite all that would like to play their acoustic instruments and sing a long. There is sure to be some Woody Guthrie, John Prine, Joni Mitchell, Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs, Beatles, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. Lots more, too. Bring a snack to share if you'd like. We'll have cheese, hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies.