Daivd Rogers

media release: Solo guitarist David Rogers performs Thursday, September 25, from 6:30-8:30pm at the Harmony Bar and Grill, 2201 Atwood, WI, 53704 (608) 249-4333 No Cover.

Termed, ‘a prominent guitarist,’ by the New York Times and praised by The Washington Post for his ‘astonishingly florid’ improvisations, David Rogers presents an evening of Spanish, Classical, Contemporary, Flashy Settings of Pop Tunes, as well as music by J.S. Bach and original compositions.

An endorsing artist for Aquila Strings (Italy), his music has been featured in major guitar magazines such as Fingerstyle Guitar in the United States and Akustic Gitarre, in Germany. His solo and ensemble performances have been broadcast on American National Public Radio and Bayrische Rundfunk.

REVIEWS

“...Playing the vihuela (a guitar relative), David Rogers held everything together with a few poignant plucks, vigorous strumming and the occasional astonishingly florid solo...” - The Washington Post

“...Music to listen to, be amazed by, and to dream upon.” - Akustik Gitarre 6/07

“...first rate instrumental artistry...” - ClassicToday.com

"...David Rogers played his vihuela (a 16th-century precursor to the guitar) not in the tasteful, restrained way of early music groups, but like a lead guitarist in a rock band. He laced the likes of 'De el pobo' with improvised, speedy solos way up into the wailing region of the fingerboard..."- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

"A modern master of the classical guitar... David Rogers has a remarkable grasp of 16th Century Baroque guitar music. - 20th Century Guitar

“He plays incredibly well” - Paul McCandless, OREGON