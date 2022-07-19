media release: Garver Events welcomes Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha to the Garver Atrium with a portion of ticket sales going to support efforts in Ukraine. DakhaBrakha aims to keep Ukraine's musical and storytelling tradition alive by making it more accessible, a kind of self-proclaimed "ethno-chaos." They craft stunning sonic worlds for traditional songs, reinventing their heritage with a keen ear for contemporary resonances.

Tickets are available at three levels:

Base Level: $30

Supporter Level: $50 (includes donation to NGO chosen by DakhaBrakha)

Sponsor Level: $100 (includes donation plus a meet and greet with the band and light refreshments after the show)

All tickets are general admission. Doors 6:30 PM; Show 7:30 PM.