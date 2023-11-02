× Expand Vitaliy Vorobyov DakhaBrakha

media release: DakhaBrakha is world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, this Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band creates a world of unexpected new music.

The name DakhaBrakha is simultaneously original, outstanding and authentic. It means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African and Ukrainian traditional instrumentation, the quartet’s astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

DakhaBrakha signed their first North American contract to play at the Willy Street Fair and Madison World Music Festival. This will be the band's eighth visit to Madison. Last year, July 19 was named DakhaBrakha Day in Madison with a moving mayoral proclamation recognizing the band's effort in defense of their nation under siege. The Sessions at McPike Park has been instrumental in all of the band’s local visits. Join us for this one-of-a-kind music concert and gain an understanding of the gravity of this moment in history.