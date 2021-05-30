Dakota Tanninga, Michael Brooks, Rick Monroe, Michael Alexander & Shawn Schell, Derek Jones, Kelly Roose

Build Your Own Brat Fest music:

May 28: David Mazzie 11 am, Bree Morgan 12:30 pm, Rick Monroe 2 pm, J. Austin Ellis 3:30 pm, Kirstie Kraus 5 pm, Katie Scullin 6:30 pm.

May 29: Sam Ness 11 am, Taylor & Von 3:30 pm, Shelley Faith 5 pm, Rick Monroe 6:30 pm.

May 30: Kellyi Roose 11 am, Derek Jones 12:30 pm, Michael Alexander & Shawn Schell 2 pm, Rick Monroe, 3:30 pm, Michael Brooks 5 pm, Dakota Tanninga 6:30 pm.

The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison at the Alliant Center has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

HOWEVER- The World’s Largest Brat Fest is also very excited to announce a new and exciting alternative: BUILD YOUR OWN BRAT FEST!

Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local Brat Fest charities. The weekend-long brat sales will bring Brat Fest supporters through the doors of these local restaurants and sports bars helping build traffic, raise funds for local non-profits and to help folks find a safer way to kick off summer over Memorial Day Weekend 2021! Find the complete list of venues and events at bratfest.com.