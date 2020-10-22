ONLINE: Dalai Lama Global Vision Summit

media release: Richard Gere, Karenna Gore, Robert Thurman, and Deepak Chopra headline The Dalai Lama Global Vision Summit, a historic celebration of one of the great spiritual figures of our time.

This free, six-day online event brings together 22 renowned spiritual teachers, scientists, activists, and interfaith leaders to share and discuss the Dalai Lama’s wisdom, how it is relevant to our lives today, and his message for a better world.

The Dalai Lama Global Vision Summit has the personal support and endorsement of His Holiness. It is being produced by Tibet House U.S., founded at the request of the Dalai Lama to celebrate the values and culture of Tibet, and by Lion’s Roar, the leading Buddhist media organization in the English language.

Robert Thurman, co-founder and president of Tibet House U.S., says, “What an honor to join with Lion’s Roar and this team of positive people who share their dedication, insight, arts, and skills in the spirit energized by His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s bright vision for all of us and our world’s future, helping us see how love, science, art, and common sense triumph over gloom and doom.”

“This global summit celebrates the Dalai Lama’s wisdom for our lives and message to the world, which we need now more than ever,” says Melvin McLeod, editor-in-chief of Lion’s Roar. “We are honored that His Holiness is personally supporting this historic event.”

The Dalai Lama Global Vision Summit will address six themes the Dalai Lama has personally identified as important to his life and work. They range from the keys to personal happiness, to the intersection of science and spirituality, to the Dalai Lama’s vision for a better future. Guided meditations by leading teachers and experts will help viewers bring the benefit of the Dalai Lama’s teachings into their own lives.

The six-day free event will feature talks by 22 renowned teachers, experts, activists, interfaith leaders, and friends of the Dalai Lama who will bring their own wisdom and expertise to the theme of the day. The six themes of The Dalai Lama Global Vision Summit are:

• The Art of Happiness: Bringing the Best of Human Values into Our Lives

• Transcendent Wisdom: Buddhist Teachings of the Dalai Lama

• Toward a True Kinship of Faiths: Creating Harmony Among the World’s Religions

• The Universe in a Single Atom: The Science of Spirituality

• My Land, My People: Tibet’s Message of Peace, Compassion, and Sustainability

• Ethics for a New Millennium: The Dalai Lama’s Vision for a Better World

For more information on Tibet House US, please visit tibethouse.us