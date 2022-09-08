× Expand Harriet Chen Dale M. Kushner

media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Dale Kushner, author of the new poetry collection M, and Rachel Werner in conversation!

M testifies to the heroic dimensions of women’s lives. The urgent voices in these poems, including Mary Magdalene, Eve, the Virgin Mary, and women experiencing violence across centuries and continents, are bearers of the sacred into the profane world of history—of men and war. Addressing both personal and collective struggles through a series of dramatic monologues, the speakers explore both radical and tender moments that break through the myths perpetuated in the name of the feminine. Ultimately, these poems become an enduring map of how resilience is forged from suffering and how desire, loss, and struggle are the spiritual path to transformation.

Dale M. Kushner is a poet, essayist, and novelist. Her debut novel, The Conditions of Love, published by Grand Central, was nominated for the Texas Library Association Award for Outstanding Adult Fiction. Her study of Jungian psychology and dreamwork informs Transcending the Past, her popular monthly online column for Psychology Today. Her short fiction has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. She has been honored by various writing awards and her widely regarded writings on the divine feminine, creativity, and intergenerational trauma are published in anthologies and collected works. She teaches workshops that reflect her scholarship in depth psychology, spirituality, and creative writing. M is Ms. Kushner’s new collection of poetry.

Rachel Werner is the founder of The Little Book Project WI as well as a teaching artist for Hugo House, The Loft Literary Center and Lighthouse Writer' Workshop. She regularly contributes content to TheKitchn, Spruce Eats, Mother Untitled and Fabulous Wisconsin. A selection of Rachel's recipes are also included in the book "Wisconsin Cocktails"—and her poetry in "Hope Is The Thing: Wisconsinites On Hope and Resilience in the Time of Covid-19." Her debut science book for kids "Floods" is one of the titles in Capstone's new Wild Earth Series. Rachel is represented by Savannah Brooks at KT Literary Agency.