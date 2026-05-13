× Expand courtesy Wildbound PR A close-up of Dale Kushner. Dale Kushner

media release: An Author Conversation with Dale M. Kushner and Rita Mae Reese

“Laden with profound wisdom, lightened by humor, this beautifully limned heroine’s journey…offers a trustworthy guide for anyone seeking their own pathway through the darkness to the light.” Barbara Graham, NY Times bestselling author of What Jonah Knew

Join novelist, poet, and essayist Dale M. Kushner for a thoughtful and engaging conversation exploring journeys of self‑discovery, creativity, and inner wisdom on Friday, June 5 at 7 PM. Drawing from her acclaimed new book, Wild Freedom, Kushner invites readers into an intimate exploration of what it means to listen deeply to ourselves and move toward wholeness—especially in times of uncertainty, competing commitments, and even one’s own personal crisis.

Blending insight with warmth and humor, Kushner’s work offers simple yet powerful reflection on how we can tap into our innate wisdom and navigate life’s complexities with courage and compassion and curiosity. This session will include conversation, reflection, and audience Q&A, making it ideal for writers and readers drawn to literary fiction, memoir, spirituality, and personal growth.

In current times, we are encouraged to look elsewhere, outside ourselves, for answers and solutions for our questions and concerns. Wild Freedom reminds us that with the support of our guides (however one might define this), we can trust our own wisdom. Whether you are at a crossroads, seeking inspiration, or simply love beautifully crafted storytelling, this event promises a rich and meaningful experience. Please save your spot using the button below.