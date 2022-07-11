Dale M. Kushner, Carrie Voigt Schonhoff

× Expand Harriet Chen Dale M. Kushner

media release: Join us for a book signing, poetry reading and meet & greet with local poets Carrie Voigt Schonhoff and Dale M. Kushner.

Both poets will have books of poetry available for sale. Come connect with the local poetry community!

ABOUT THE POETS:

CARRIE VOIGT SCHONHOFF, poet and author of The Liminal Space, has released her second published book of poems, The End of the Beginning. Schonhoff once again captures the spirit of her native Wisconsin while encapsulating the growth of her life’s journey and exciting next chapter. This work will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming. Her second book of poems addresses the importance of healing, moving on, and being ready to face a new beginning. Schonhoff’s newest work is a continuation of beliefs that we can heal by connecting and understanding one another on a deeper level through poetry.

DALE M KUSHNER is a novelist, poet, and essayist driven to understand what makes us human. What are the raw and tender stories that shape our lives? Her work wrestles with the “twin spectaculars” of love and loss. Her work draws on the writings of Carl Jung, myths, fairy tales, Buddhist practice, neuroscience, epigenetics, the hidden life of plants and animals, mystery and magic. Her book of poetry, "M", testifies to the heroic dimensions of women’s lives. The urgent voices in these poems, including Mary Magdalene, Eve, the Virgin Mary, and women experiencing violence across centuries and continents, are bearers of the sacred into the profane world of history—of men and war