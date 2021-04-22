ONLINE: Dallas GoldTooth

press release: Counterpoint Speaking Series invites you to timely discussions around counter-narratives that disrupt and challenge whiteness and dominant narratives. Each speaker will contribute ways to give voice to oppressive experiences and chronicle narratives and strategies to mitigate microaggression. This experience will highlight how dominant narratives influence the workplace, classroom, and policies framed.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, Madison College will present Dallas GoldTooth

Link to MS TEAMS LIVE will be sent via email at later date.

Dallas Goldtooth is an Isanti Dakota and Dine man from the village of Cansayapi within the territory of the Oceti Sakowin. He is the national Keep It In The Ground campaigner for the Indigenous Environmental Network, focusing his work on uplifting and supporting frontline Indigenous communities fighting fossil fuel extraction on Indigenous lands. He has traveled extensively across North America as a public speaker and organizer, addressing the needs and issues that affect Indigenous peoples today. He is a film producer, playwright, actor, and comedian. He co-founded The 1491s, an all-indigenous social media group that uses comedy and satire as a means of critical social dialogue. He is also a Dakota language activist, cultural teacher, dedicated father and loving husband.