ONLINE: The Dalton Gang

Ladies Must Swing has been keeping the sound of historic big bands alive in Wisconsin for more than 20 years. The Dalton Gang is a smaller ensemble pulled from the big band, featuring LMS tenor sax player and leader June Dalton, along with pianist Kim Halverson, bassist Laurie Riss, and drummer Nicky Sund. The quartet gathers for a livestream concert from Cafe Coda.

Cafe Coda is happy to bring to you the music of The Dalton Gang, featuring members of Ladies Must Swing!

June Dalton, tenor saxophone

Nicky Sund, drumset

Laurie Riss, bass

Kim Halverson, piano

We will be playing a variety of well-known pieces - Ellington, Fats Waller, Rodgers & Hart, and a few Latin tunes and more.......

June has been the leader/organizer of Ladies Must Swing Big Band for over 20 years and has enjoyed having an all-female ensemble, but also enjoys playing in a quartet setting. (which happens to be all-female also-girl power!)

Nicky Sund plays drums in the Dalton Gang as well as Ladies Must Swing, Atimevu, and many more

Laurie Riss on bass is also cellist with The Madison Symphony as well as LMS bassist

Kim Halverson on piano plays with many ensembles in Northern Wisconsin and is a happily retired, music educator.

(All of us are delighted to gather at Cafe Coda to make music!)

Thank you for your continued support of live music!

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

