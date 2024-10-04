DAMA Caribbean Night

media release: This year, we are excited to extend an invitation to a Caribbean Night with Son del Atlantico, a night of music, recognition, and togetherness. Your attendance will profoundly impact young people's lives, and we eagerly anticipate your presence. Your support is immeasurable. By joining us, you are an essential part of our efforts to offer young individuals the opportunity and confidence to embrace autonomy, pursue their passions, and achieve their utmost potential.

$80.

Since its inception, DAMA's primary work has been to listen to communities and amplify their voices, hopes, identities, victories, struggles, and obstacles into art that transforms and beautifies public spaces and people.

Today, we continue working to bring community members together through paint dates across the city, collaborative design processes, guided art-making, youth development, and artist training.