DAMA Public Painting Days

media release: Help paint a mural designed from drawings made by 6th grade students at a rural Cambodian school.

You are invited to participate in this exciting cross-continental mural experience!

The mural will be shipped back to Cambodia and installed on an outside wall at the school built by Sarith Ou, featured in the documentary film “The Last Thing Lost.” https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27428609/

You too can be an agent of change and ignite hope.

Sat and/or Sun (Easter) April 4 & 5, 2026 – 1-4 pm, DAMA Mural Shop, 5004 Allis Ave, Madison, WI 53716