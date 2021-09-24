DAMA State of the Arts

press release: Please join us at DAMA’s State of the Arts event on Friday, September 24, from 6 pm - 8:30 pm at the Common Wealth Gallery, 100 South Baldwin Street, Madison, WI 53703

This event is dedicated to the youth and families in our community who have found creative ways to overcome adversity. The pandemic has shown the world the power that creative expression holds, and the resilience of those who use art to cast light on pain, injustice, racism, and trauma.

For DAMA, the past year and a half have affirmed that we are more than an organization that simply provides murals. DAMA artists are agents of change and transformation, and our programming empowers our community and youth to be happier, healthier, and more engaged.

To register for this event visit: https://damastateofthearts. eventbrite.com. Space is limited due to COVID regulations. We ask that you wear a mask to attend this event. Please join us and invest in our community together.