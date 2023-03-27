Dames of Drink

to

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: DAMES OF DRINK  with DAIS and M&J's Jamaican Kitch'n

Monday, March 27, 5-10P

Happy International Women's History Month! Come meet and celebrate the womxn behind some of your favorite breweries, bars, and beyond at State Line Distillery.

﻿DAIS of Dane Co will be fundraising through raffles, and M&J's Jamaican Kitch'n will be serving up delicious food all night long. See you there!

Info

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-571-4271
to
Google Calendar - Dames of Drink - 2023-03-27 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dames of Drink - 2023-03-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dames of Drink - 2023-03-27 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dames of Drink - 2023-03-27 17:00:00 ical