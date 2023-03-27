Dames of Drink
State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: DAMES OF DRINK with DAIS and M&J's Jamaican Kitch'n
Monday, March 27, 5-10P
Happy International Women's History Month! Come meet and celebrate the womxn behind some of your favorite breweries, bars, and beyond at State Line Distillery.
DAIS of Dane Co will be fundraising through raffles, and M&J's Jamaican Kitch'n will be serving up delicious food all night long. See you there!
