Damon Locks, Morgane Carnet, Jozef Dumoulin, Fanny Lasfargues & Macie Stewart

media release: THE BRIDGE #2.4: Damon Locks, Morgane Carnet, Jozef Dumoulin, Fanny Lasfargues and Macie Stewart

The Bridge, a loose organization of U.S. and European based musicians, will start a second cycle in 2019, a new generation of ensembles, 15 in total, which should take them to 2025. The U.S. tour, with this second cycle, wont just take place in Chicago, and will have extensions in the Midwest each time, as far as Saint Louis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Montreal