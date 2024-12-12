Dams & Stormwater

media release: For the second time, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI) is teaming up with the American Society of Civil Engineers-Wisconsin Section (ASCE-WI) to bring the findings of the ASCE-WI 2024 Report Card for Wisconsin's Infrastructure to you. This webinar series, kicking off on October 17th 12:00-1:30 pm, will bring insights into Wisconsin’s 17 infrastructure areas straight from the report authors. Each program will also include diverse perspectives from those involved in different aspects of each area.

Find out the state of Wisconsin's infrastructure, and what we can do to ensure a strong foundation for our state's future!

Register for individual webinars or for the entire series at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/event/2024-report-card-wisconsins-infrastructure-asce-wi