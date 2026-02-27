Damsel Trash (album release), Hey Ghost (album release), Blasfemme

× Expand courtesy Damsel Trash Damsel Trash at rest. Damsel Trash (from left): Emily Mills and Meghan Rose.

media release: One night. Three bands. Two new albums! Damsel Trash and Hey Ghost are both thrilled to announce the date of their dual record release show at The Bur Oak in Madison: Saturday, June 20, 2026. Special guest Blasfemme will open. Doors at 6 p.m., show starts at a reasonable 7 p.m., and tickets are on sale now for $15.

Damsel Trash (Emily Mills and Meghan Rose) has been flinging filthy, witty, queer punk in our faces with wild abandon since 2015. This show is the long-awaited and rescheduled celebration of the 2025 release of the Madison/Brooklyn-based duo's fourth studio album, Battle Hymn of the Queerpublic, recorded at Clutch Sound in Madison. The record includes raucous anti-fascist anthems, odes to polyamory, meditations on instant soup mixes, and a few recordings of their beloved pop covers.

Hey Ghost releases their self-titled debut album of powerful, melodic punk-metal. Written collaboratively and recorded with love at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville over a hot and sweaty July weekend, songs explore topics from bodily autonomy to police brutality to mythical dream quests.

Blasfemme opens with blasphemous & fabulous acoustic-punk glitter-core, original music of defiance & solidarity in the late-stage capitalist fascist takeover of the ‘burning ‘20s. Blasfemme also recently released her debut album, The Political is Personal, in February.

Show info and ticket link: https://theburoakmadison.com/shows/damsel-trash-and-hey-ghost-with-special-guest-blasfemme