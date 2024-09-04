Dan Alten, Vanessa Tortolano, Lisa Quam

× Expand courtesy Vanessa Tortolano Vanessa Tortolano on stage. Vanessa Tortolano

media release: Join Quamedy Productions, LLC, for a night of laughter, friendship, and yummy drinks at the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field.

Headliner: Dan Alten

An intelligent goofball from Kentucky, Dan has headlined shows in 30 states, performed in theaters and punk basements, and done over 200 shows a year. He's opened for Kyle Kinane, Bobcat Goldthwait, Rory Scovel, and SNL's Sarah Sherman. Dan's recorded two albums, written a zine, and filmed a pilot for Amazon Prime. He's funny—if not, you can spit on his car.

Host: Vanessa Tortolano

Slinging funnies since she could talk back, Vanessa is a natural performer with theatre and stage experience from age 5. A queer performer with a mix of relatable mom material and feminist outlooks, she’s hosted for Dan Cummins and opened for Janeane Garofalo, Mary Mack, Jenny Zigrino, Jessica Kirson, and Bob the Drag Queen.

Featured Comic: Lisa Quam

A finalist for Best of Madison 2024, Lisa's humor captures the hilarity of everyday life. As a standup comedian, improviser, and producer, she promises a night filled with joy and entertainment. Don’t miss her comedic genius live!

Doors open at 7:00 PM, show begins at 7:30 PM, The Forward Club, 917 E Mifflin St, Gate 6, Madison, WI 53703

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, so get your tickets now and join us for a night of laughter you won't forget!

Seating is first come, first served. We suggest arriving early in order to have your pick of seats and enjoy a beverage in as you wait the the night of laughs to commence.

For more about Quamedy Productions, LLC, visit the website here.