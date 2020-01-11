Dan Bacula, Antoine McNeail, David Schendlinger, Elliott G-B

press release: Yahara Bay Distillers is bringing comedy back to the Fitchburg and Verona community. On Jan. 11, four local comedians will take the stage in the distillery’s Big Room. Each comic will bring entertainment and laughter to the audience during a one-and-a-half-hour comedy event.

Comedians will take the stage from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Free.

Over the little while he's been at it Dan Bacula has shared the stage with: Dan Cummins, Roy Wood Jr., Sean Patton, Alice Wetterlund, Hari Kondabolu, Nick Thune, Barry Crimmins, Michelle Wolf, Alex Stone, Matteo Lane, Liza Treyger, Tommy Johnigan, and Stewart Huff, not to mention the incredible pool of talent in Madison.

For material Dan draws from experiences real and imagined. To the chagrin of his financial stability Dan careens wildly between broad-stroke, wide-window home runs and self-serving, esoteric bunts.

Antoine McNeail is a comedian you should definitely watch. Originally from Milwaukee but resides in Madison, WI. Within 5 years he has become a staple in the Madison and Midwest comedy scene. He is a diverse comedian that has performed for large audiences and crowds of all ages. Mr. McNeail jokes cover a variety of topics such as: real life experiences, music, family, church, culture, dating, current events, impressions and much more. Antoine has established his position as one of the top comics in Madison (WI). He was voted Madison's Favorite Comedian for 2019 (Isthmus NewsPaper). When he's not traveling, he produces & host a monthly show, called “Comedy & Poetry Jam”. Many of these hilarious shows showcase local talent and National Acts. Antoine has opened for and worked with many national comedians that have been featured on Def Comedy Jam, Comic view, Comedy Central, NBC and much more.

If you have not heard of David Schendlinger, you are not alone. As a comedian, a writer, and an actor, David is a multi-faceted unknown. And while many a comedy career has slipped quietly into obscurity, David has worked hard to earn his place in the shade, striving to present his audiences with a talent unsullied by fame, untainted by wealth, uncorrupted by success.

David grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and when that city started to get too exciting he moved to Canada. He joined the comedy improve revue “Fromage of Cheese,” whose performances on stage and on the radio gained them a small but unenthusiastic cult following, eventually making them a legend in their own living room.

Elliott G-B is a young standup comedian and writer gaining acclaim in Seattle since relocating from Madison, WI. Elliott knits unforgettable material from his unique experiences and relatable observations – his quick wit and light-hearted snark make him shine in every show.