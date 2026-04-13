Dan Barker & Darcie Johnston

media release: The Freedom From Religion Foundation is pleased to offer a unique monthly concert series beginning tonight, Monday, April 13. The one-hour concert starts at 7 p.m. Central and streams on FFRF’s Facebook page, FFRF’s YouTube channel and Freethought TV — FFRF’s free app for smart devices. Find out more about Freethought TV here.

“The Great American Freethought Songbook with Dan & Darcie” features FFRF Co-President Dan Barker, an accomplished jazz piano player and music history aficionado, and mellow Madison vocalist Darcie Johnston. The debut tonight starts with Jerome Kern (“Look for the Silver Lining,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Can’t Help Loving That Man,” “Old Man River” and so much more).

The seven-month concert series will not only celebrate timeless standards but also explore the largely unrecognized freethinking views of many of the Great American Songbook composers.

Upcoming concerts will celebrate Irving Berlin (Monday, May 11), George and Ira Gershwin (Monday, June 8), Yip Harburg (Monday, July 13), Cole Porter (Monday, Aug. 24), Richard (and Mary) Rodgers (Monday, Sept. 21) and a finale (Monday, Nov. 9) that will include a medley of other nonreligious 20th century songwriters, including Jay Gorney, Burton Lane, Tom Lehrer, Frank Loesser, Thelonious Monk, Stephen Sondheim and Charles Strouse.