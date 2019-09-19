Dan Bern, Josh Harty

press release: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dan Bern touring the United States in support of his forthcoming album Regent Street. After losing two fingertips from an accident with a snowblower in March 2018, Bern found himself unable to play guitar for nearly a year. Turning to the piano, he found fresh perspective which led to Regent Street. A collection of eleven songs that reach new artistic heights, Regent Street will be released Friday, September 13, just in time for his Madison show, Sept. 19. The title track and lead single was previously recorded by Roger Daltrey, a fan of Bern’s work, after Bern sent The Who singer a demo. “Regent Street” was recorded for this album in a style inspired by Daltrey’s version, and Bern considers it a cover of his own song. Passionate, energetic and poignant, Regent Street is a stand-out album in Bern’s impressive discography.

Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets. Location is The Winnebago, 7:30 show time and doors open at 7:00. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. www.madfolk.org or www.danbern.com www.joshharty.com for additional information.

While Bern may be best-known for his masterpieces “Jerusalem,” “Marilyn,” and “Tiger Woods,” he has released 25 albums and EPs, and played thousands of shows across North America and Europe. He is a captivating live performer with a loyal, multi-generational following. Ani DiFranco, an early supporter of Bern’s, took him on tour with her and produced his second album, Fifty Eggs. Bern’s songs have appeared in numerous films and TV shows, and he has written original songs for the films Walk Hard — The Dewey Cox Story and Get Him to the Greek, as well as the 15-song soundtrack for Everett Ruess, Wilderness Song, a documentary produced by Jonathan Demme.

A visual artist, Bern’s paintings are on display at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum and the Bob Feller Museum. His gallery exhibitions are often accompanied with a live performance. Bern is the author of several books, including his latest, Encounters, a collection of poetry based on Bern’s chance meetings of such figures as Jimmy Carter, Bruce Springsteen, Hunter S. Thompson and Wilt Chamberlin. Bern hosts a podcast — 10,000 Crappy Songs — a radio drama of a songwriter-turned-detective. He also runs the 24/7 internet radio station, Radio Free Bernsteinn.

Opening the show will be Madison’s own Josh Harty who often covers a Dan Bern song in concerts. Josh was a regular in Madison before starting his music career that has taken him all over Europe, you get one of his CD’s and you know his music is one you want in your car for every road trip. Great songwriter with a great delivery.