Dan Brickner, Cole Nasman & Rebecca Compton-Allen

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: Dan Brickner is a first year master's student in percussion performance, studying with Anthony DiSanza. He will perform Toshi Ichiyanagi's Portrait of Forest, Keiko Abe's Variations on Japanese Children's Songs, Nebojsa Zivkovic's Generally Spoken It is Nothing But Rhythm, Eckhard Kopetzki's Festival Songs, Tomer Yariv's Gyro, and his own original composition titled Getting Graphic, for snare drum and percussion duo. Dan will be joined by fellow percussionists Cole Nasman and Rebecca Compton-Allen.