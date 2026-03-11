Dan Cavanagh & Aruṇ Lūthrā Quartet

× Expand Alex Troesch The fall 2021 UW-Madison Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program presenter is composer and saxophonist Arun Luthra.

Dan Cavanagh – piano

Aruṇ Lūthrā – tenor & soprano saxophones

Nick Moran – contrabass

Noah Brooks – drum set

Dan Cavanagh is the Pamela O. Hamel/Board of Advisors director of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a professor of composition and jazz studies.

In 2023 he was awarded Grand Prize in the Social Justice Category and 2nd Prize in the Wind Symphony/Band Composition category in the American Prize. He received a 2009 gold medal prize from the International Music Prize for Excellence in Composition, and in 2017 he was awarded a Special Judges’ Citation in the American Prize for Chamber Music Composition. As a composer Cavanagh has been commissioned to write for Latin Grammy-winning AfroBop Alliance, the legendary Patti LaBelle, and a wide range of classical and jazz performers across North America and Europe. He has released five jazz recordings as a leader, including Pulse and Heart of the Geyser on Seattle’s OA2 Records, and two recordings with Minnesota-based vibraphonist Dave Hagedorn, Horizon and 20 Years. His most recent recording with James Miley and John Hollenbeck was released on Japan’s S/N Alliance Records in November 2022 to critical acclaim. His music can be heard on many other recordings both classical and jazz. His film scoring work can be heard in the documentary The Beat Hotel, a film exploring the hotel in Paris in the late 1950s and early 1960s where the beat poets, led by Allen Ginsberg, lived and created much of their famous work.

Cavanagh continues to be commissioned and programmed around the world, with recent performances by the Dallas Wind Symphony, the UT Arlington Wind Symphony, bassoonist Laura Bennett Cameron, duality (Vanessa Sielert and Catherine Anderson), Tracy Cowden and Tabatha Easley, the John Brown Big Band, and many more. Cavanagh’s compositions for wind symphony and saxophone/piano are published by Murphy Music Press, and his works for jazz big band are published by UNC Jazz Press, Sierra Music Publications, and E-Jazz Lines.

Cavanagh has performed extensively in North America and Europe as a pianist, and he has also performed in Asia and Central America. He has appeared in concert with Grammy-winners Irma Thomas, Adonis Rose, and Joe McCarthy and a wide number of jazz artists across the world. He has been a finalist in the EuropaFest Jazz Contest in Bucharest, Romania, and in the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition.

Prior to his time at UW-Madison he held numerous appointments at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he served for eighteen years. From 2015-2020, he served as the Co-Chair of Region VI for the Society of Composers, Inc., an international organization dedicated to new and contemporary music and composers. Cavanagh serves on the boards of the Madison Symphony Orchestra at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, and previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Dallas Winds, a five-time Grammy nominated professional Wind Symphony.

Aruṇ Lūthrā (Hindī: अरुण लूथरा) is one of New York's premier saxophonists, an award-winning composer, and an exponent of konnakol – the Carnatic (South Indian classical) music art form of vocalizing rhythms. As the leader of his Konnakol Jazz Project, he is one of the small group of U.S. musicians of South Asian heritage who have continued to explore the possibilities of fusing jazz with elements of Indian classical music, as well as drawing from the myriad cultures and traditions which he embodies, to create a vibrant new sound and style. Luthra has performed with his Konnakol Jazz Project across the United States as well as in Japan, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and South America.

www.ArunLuthra.NET

www.KonnakolJazzProject.com

ArunLuthra.Bandcamp.com

SoundCloud.com/ArunLuthra

YouTube.com/ArunLuthraMusic

Arun Luthra is a D'Addario Woodwinds artist

Arun Luthra endorses the ReedGeek reed tool

Nick Moran is a veteran of Madison’s music scene and has been performing for over 20 years. A prolific bassist on both electric and the double bass, Nick regularly performs a diverse roster of musical genres including Jazz, Afro Latin, Hip Hop, Reggae, Funk, and more.

As a student UW-Eau Claire, Nick studied under the legendary bass educator Dr. James Clute of the Minnesota Symphony Orchestra. During that time, he had the honor of studying briefly with maestro Orlando ‘Cachaito’ Lopez of the famous Buena Vista Social Club. Nick Moran completed his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Arts in 2004.

Nick Moran has toured internationally and performed with a diverse collection of internationally renowned acts, including Ben Sidran, Lee ‘Scratch‘ Perry, Clyde Subblefield, David ‘Fathead‘ Newman (Ray Charles’ sax player), Ana Laan, cajón ambassador Juan ‘Cotito’ Medrano (Susana Baca, Novalima), dance hall pioneers Chaka Demus and Pliers, and hip hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc. In 2001, Nick was honored to record and perform with master of afro cuban percussion and Grammy Award winner Roberto ‘Vizcaino” Guillot.

Nick Moran’s current projects include the Golpe Tierra, Phat Phunktion, El Clan Destino, Madisalsa, and The New Breed. Nick has also worked with such notable Madison music institutions as Natty Nation, Harmonious Wail, The Gomers, Tony Casteneda, Anna Laube, Joy and the Boy, and The Tim Whalen Nonet.

As a freelance bassist, Nick Moran has recorded countless tracks and albums for a diverse roster of artists including Gerri DiMaggio, UW Music Professor Les Thimmig, Hip Hop performers DLO, Stink Tank, and Man Mantis, Clyde Stubbelfield, Hanah John Taylor, and Reggae giants Natty Nation. Nick’s playing can also be heard in various Afro Cuban, Hip Hop, R&B and Funk loop libraries from Sony Music and Apple. In 2009, Nick was featured on the ‘What it is- ‘70’s Analog Funk’ loop library which gained critical acclaim and is still one of Sony Music Software’s top selling products.

In addition to his music career, Moran also works as a production and development consultant for the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium, A non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and improvement of the local jazz scene. In 2014, Nick was awarded ‘Jazz Personality of The Year’ at The Isthmus Jazz Festival by mayoral proclamation.

In 2016, Nick joined the faculty of The University of Wisconsin Madison Mead-Witter School of Music as the Jazz Bass Instructor.

Noah Brooks is a Chicago based jazz drummer who graduated from Northern Illinois University with his bachelors in Jazz Studies and started his masters degree at the University of Illinois in fall of 2022. While maintaining a filled schedule as a drummer, educator, and student, Noah has a passion for content creation as well and decided to combine that passion with his love of music.

Noah can be found performing most with his own group that he leads, The Noah Brooks Coalition, throughout the Midwest, as well as with other Chicago performing artists.