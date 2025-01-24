Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. $20.

media release: Dan Cavanagh, piano, with bass and drumset

Dan Cavanagh is a composer and pianist who has garnered numerous awards in both areas. He recently won the Social Justice prize in the 2023 American Prize for Composition, as well as second place in the Wind Ensemble composition division.

As a composer he has written or arranged for Latin Grammy-winning AfroBop Alliance, the legendary Patti LaBelle, and a wide range of classical and jazz performers across North America and Europe. His music can be heard on many other recordings both classical and jazz and he continues to be commissioned and programmed around the world. Cavanagh has released five critically acclaimed jazz CDs as a leader and his music can be found on a wide variety of recordings.

His music for jazz big band is published by eJazzLines, UNC Jazz Press, iJazzMusic, and Sierra Music Publications. Previously Professor of Music and Interim Dean in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at Arlington, Dr. Cavanagh recently joined the University of Wisconsin–Madison as the Pamela O. Hamel/Music Board of Advisors Director of the Mead Witter School of Music, where he also holds an appointment as Professor of Composition and Jazz Studies.