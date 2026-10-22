Dan Cavanagh Music/Poetry Quartet
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Pianist and composer Dan Cavanagh, along with poet Timothy Young, present an evening of contemporary jazz and poetry fused into one - a poetry quintet. Award-winning Young’s poetry is buoyed by Cavanagh’s compositions and piano playing, deftly joined by trumpeter Gabriel Wade, bassist John Christensen, and drummer Hannah Johnson, for a thrilling and expansive evening of depth and exploration.
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North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music