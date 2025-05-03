Dan Cavanagh Quartet
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jazz. $20.
media release: Dan Cavanagh is the Pamela O. Hamel/Board of Advisors director of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a professor of composition and jazz studies.
Dan Cavanagh – piano
www.DanCavanagh.com
Aruṇ Lūthrā – tenor & soprano, saxophones
www.ArunLuthra.NET
John Christensen – contrabass
www.JohnChristensenMusic.com
Noah Brooks – drum set
https://www.youtube.com/@noahbrooks987
Info
Bob Koch
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music