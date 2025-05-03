Dan Cavanagh Quartet

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Jazz. $20.

media release: Dan Cavanagh is the Pamela O. Hamel/Board of Advisors director of the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a professor of composition and jazz studies.

Dan Cavanagh – piano

www.DanCavanagh.com

Aruṇ Lūthrā – tenor & soprano, saxophones

www.ArunLuthra.NET

John Christensen – contrabass

www.JohnChristensenMusic.com

Noah Brooks – drum set

https://www.youtube.com/@noahbrooks987

