Dan Cavanagh Quartet

media release: Pianist and composer Dan Cavanagh leads an all-star band including 6x GRAMMY-Nominated Remy Le Boeuf, alto sax, and ECM Recording Artist Shinya Fukumori, drums. The quartet will be performing original compositions off Cavanagh's upcoming album, which was recorded in Tokyo in summer 2025 with Le Boeuf and Fukumori. Contemporary jazz featuring some of the best in the world.