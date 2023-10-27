Dan Cavanaugh, Peter Dominguez, Russ Johnson & Dave Bayles

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory and DIG JAZZ present Dan Cavanaugh, the new director of the School of Music at UW-Madison, performing with Peter Dominguez, Russ Johnson, and Dave Bayles on Friday, October 27, 2023, 7:30pm at the Wisconsin Union Play Circle. Free admission.

Dan Cavanagh is a composer and pianist who has garnered numerous awards in both areas. As a composer he has written or arranged for Latin Grammy-winning AfroBop Alliance, the legendary Patti LaBelle, and a wide range of classical and jazz performers across North America and Europe. He has released five critically acclaimed jazz CDs as a leader. His music can be heard on many other recordings both classical and jazz and he continues to be commissioned and programmed around the world. Cavanagh has also performed extensively in North America and internationally. He has been a finalist in the EuropaFest Jazz Contest in Bucharest, and in the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Piano Competition. (Source: Mead Witter School of Music.)