× Expand Micah E. Wood Dan Deacon

media release: Dan Deacon is a Baltimore-based recording artist and performer renowned for his five studio albums of innovative electronic music, his live performances in both contemporary and classical settings, and his extensive body of work in film scores.

Deacon has premiered compositions at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and collaborated with artists and institutions including Kronos Quartet, Sō Percussion, The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the LA Philharmonic, and Justin Peck with the New York City Ballet. Deacon has also toured internationally with popular recording artists including Arcade Fire, Miley Cyrus, Future Islands, and The Flaming Lips.

His albums Spiderman of the Rings and Bromst were both named Best New Music by Pitchfork, and his album Gliss Riffer received 4-star reviews from outlets such as AllMusic and The Guardian. He released his fifth studio album Mystic Familiar, featuring “Become A Mountain” and “Fell Into the Ocean,” in January 2020.Deacon’s original film and television scores include Twixt (Francis Ford Coppola, 2011), Rat Film (Theo Anthony, 2016), Time Trial (Finlay Pretsell, 2017), Well Groomed (Rebecca Stern, 2019), Strawberry Mansion (Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley, 2021), the 2021 PBS documentary series Philly D.A., and All Light, Everywhere (Theo Anthony, 2021). Deacon also scored Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension, which won Best Documentary Feature at Tribeca 2021 and earned a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards; Deacon’s work on the film took home the Best Score prize at the 2022 Cinema Eye Honors.

Deacon’s recent film scores include the Adam Sandler Netflix feature Hustle, directed by Jeremiah Zagar; the Hulu streaming series Wedding Season; the Netflix documentary King of Clones, directed by Aditya Thayi; and the Apple TV+ series The Changeling, starring LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter, Clark Backo, and Samuel T. Herring