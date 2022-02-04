Dan Efex, Sloth Brigade, Dissolvent

media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present VINYL and BASS: First Fridays Monthly

Love is in the air…along with Acid Techno! Vinyl and Bass featuring DAN EFEX, February 4 at Crucible Madison

DAN EFEX, Pure Acid Mixtapes, Chicago: psykofunkadelica alien disko trance

SLOTH BRIGADE, After Midnight Entertainment, Fort Atkinson: acid house and breaks

DISSOLVENT, Better Breakbeat Bureau, Madison: breakbeats and terrorjazz

Tickets At Door Only! Free parking in the venue lot and on street. Crucible requires proof of vaccination (physical card, picture on phone, or healthcare website) with final dose administered no later than 1/21/22. Masks No longer required in Dane County for vaccinated events.

For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs, BYOB.

Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous nights. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/