press release: An Evening with Dan Egan – Author Keynote Event

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

7:00 p.m. Memorial Union Theater – Shannon Hall

No tickets required. Sign language interpreting and real-time CART captioning will be provided.

If you need an accommodation to attend this event, please contact the Go Big Read office. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date, but cannot guarantee they will be met.