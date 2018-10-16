Dan Egan

Google Calendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00

UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:  An Evening with Dan Egan – Author Keynote Event

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

7:00 p.m. Memorial Union Theater – Shannon Hall

No tickets required. Sign language interpreting and real-time CART captioning will be provided.

If you need an accommodation to attend this event, please contact the Go Big Read office. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date, but cannot guarantee they will be met.

Info
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Books
Google Calendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Dan Egan - 2018-10-16 19:00:00