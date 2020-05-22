press release:

Meeting in 2012 via a chance YouTube sighting and fueled by a once-in-a-lifetime musical chemistry and friendship, Canadian-American Roots-Folk duo Dan Frechette and Laurel Thomsen are prodigious players with songwriting that sets them apart. Now touring in support of their recently released fourth album, Driving By Candlelight, they combine soaring violin, diverse guitar styles, compelling storytelling, a dash of harmonica and humor, and unique vocal rapport for a dynamic, engaging, polished performance.

Concert details: Ticket prices for all shows are $20 for adults, $17 for 17 and under. All seats are reserved in advance and all proceeds go to our performers. To reserve your seat(s), send a check to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703; use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net); or stop by the house with your payment. Include your email address so we can contact you if necessary. If you can’t make a show, let us know at least three days before and we will refund your money if we can re-sell your ticket. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after the concert date. Doors open ½ hour before start time for all concerts. It’s all general seating, and rest assured there’s not a bad seat in the house. At the concerts, we offer free snacks and (decaf) coffee, and beer, wine and soda for a small donation. Contact us at annedave@chorus.net for more info and to reserve your seats.