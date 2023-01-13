media release: A night of acoustic country music from Dan Lepien.

Dan Lepien's musical inspiration is nestled between the 1970s outlaw country movement and the early '90s neo-traditional country wave. A native of Sauk City, Wisconsin, Dan has spent the last couple of years recording music in Nashville with a multi-Grammy and ACM award winning team of producers and studio musicians, putting out his own brand of PURE, SOLID, country music. Dan has developed a loyal following with his highly interactive and passionate live shows.

Dan Lepien “This Cowboy’s Comin’ Home”Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/RAj7iSLmDmU

Dan Lepien “Right Where I’m Meant To Be” Promo Video: https://youtu.be/7smbEUpxXHU

Listen to Dan Lepien on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2ZtiT6V

www.DanLepien.com