media release:

$8

Please call to reserve seats and to indicate whether you will eat here this night.

Singer, songwriter DAN MAGUIRE ‘s style is the product of a slow cook alchemy that started in Tulsa, OK. Steeped in the Southern style rock and roll, and country music popular at the time, and in that area, he gravitated toward music from artists like Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, JJ Cale and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

When Dan moved to Denver, CO, for college, he signed up for guitar. From the very beginning, he was introduced to the undiscovered worlds of jazz and classical. After years in rock and roll bands and jazz/classical ensembles, and further influenced by artists like Chris Cornell, Kimbra, Tyler Childers and the music his favorite critics listen to: his kids, these influences combined with what had already developed in him musically. A new expression came together that gives the listener memories of easy, sunny days with their feet up, smelling cut grass and an ice-cold beer within reach.

Recently, Bored Panda described Dan as, “a professional singer-songwriter and his music is different, original and sets him apart from the crowd. He brings a great variety of styles and tastes to his music that will not only demand your attention but keep you coming back for more.”

Nowadays, listeners have told Dan they hear Lyle Lovett, Jack Johnson, Dave Mathews or “something Southern”. In 2023, Dan recorded his first record as a solo artist titled Travelin’ Light. He submitted the record to The Rockford Area Music Industry (RAMI) for their 2023 Awards Ceremony and won Album of The Year.

With things going well, and having a great time, Dan has kept a busy schedule, so there are a lot of opportunities to see him play what The Lake Geneva Regional News calls, “his laidback brand of rock”. Stop by and enjoy the jazzy undertones and country hints that celebrate life’s beauty, or ease its occasional edge.