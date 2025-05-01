Dan Maguire, Dan Tedesco

media release: Two Midwest Dans who happened to both reach out independently and have the same night available to share their music.

DAN TEDESCO is a singer-songwriter, musician, recording artist and producer, originally from the far west suburbs of Chicago. Raised on the classic songwriters of the 60s/70s – The Beatles, Dylan, Neil Young, Springsteen and Tom Petty – Tedesco layers those early pop/folk influences with both his deep background in jazz and the crunch of early 90s grunge.

His records are collections of stories set to sonic landscapes representing what he believes to be the crux of his generation – the balance between humanity and technology. Tedesco’s live show, as recently described by a fan, borders on performance art – “He’s one of a kind, truly. I genuinely love his performance. It’s raw. It SO real. It’s a one man show, that parallels that of a UFC match. But it’s him against his guitar. They (him and his guitar) just go so hard at each other. And you can see it. Most apparently on his guitar, but it’s abundant on his face as he sings with it in his clutches, like a snake that’s trying to strangle him. And he doesn’t always win. And he knows it. But he NEVER stops fighting. It really is an original kind of performance that I’ve never seen.”

Tedesco has been fortunate to tour nationally, on both festival and club stages, and join artists such as Blues Traveler, David Lindley, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Chuck Prophet, Alejandro Escovedo, Anders Osborne, Gin Blossoms, Langhorne Slim, Lucero, Old 97’s and Josh Rouse.

In 2020, amidst the pandemic, he launched a unique platform, the DTMC, which has challenged the way music is being both released and consumed. Described by MusicInMinnesota as what, “could very well be the new groundwork for how musicians share what they create”, Tedesco’s music channel serves as a mainline to his artistic world. As such, his current album, ‘The Overwhelming”, is being released on the the DTMC one song a month, and you can catch him on tour in support of the new record.

Based in Rockford, IL, but born and raised in Tulsa, OK, DAN MAGUIRE plays original rock and roll that, as he says, “Takes you to a Summer day, just a few clouds, you smell cut grass and there is ice cold beer.” This is music that captivates listeners with its soul-stirring authenticity. Known for his dynamic guitar work and introspective lyrics, Maguire’s music resonates deeply with fans of Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Cornell, JJ Cale, and Kimbra, who are some of his biggest influences. Through his music, Maguire aspires to create moments of calm and assurance for listeners who may be wrestling with doubts and anxieties, offering a sense of optimism, even if only for a moment, that “maybe everything’s gonna be okay.”

Maguire’s journey in music has spanned various genres and locations, starting with his upbringing within a musical family in Tulsa, OK. Growing up, he was introduced to a variety of popular music by his older siblings. This introduction inspired his love for a multitude of genres and led to his involvement in jazz and classical ensembles in Denver, CO, eventually evolving through original rock and roll projects in both Denver and Rockford. Now, he’s fully immersed in a solo career, crafting songs that reflect his own story and perspectives.

His 2023 album ‘Travelin’ Light’ earned him the Album of the Year award at the Rockford Area Music Industry Awards and cemented his place in the local music scene. Additionally, he was recently accepted as a performing member of The Listening Room Network, an achievement that aligns with his desire to reach and connect with audiences on an intimate level.

Currently, Maguire is in the studio working on his next record, ‘Magnolia’. This project will feature a full band, comprised of some of Rockford’s top jazz musicians, whose talent he feels privileged to incorporate into his music. Early rehearsals have shown immense promise, building excitement for what’s to come in 2025 and promising a new chapter in his journey to showcase his evolving artistry and profound love for music.