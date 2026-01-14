media release: Dan Maguire is a singer-songwriter based in Rockford, known for his distinct style that comes from a captivating blend of influences. Drawing inspiration from iconic artists like Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dan’s music features dynamic guitar work and introspective lyrics that resonate with listeners. His debut solo album, "Travelin' Light," released in 2023, won Album of the Year at the Rockford Area Music Industry Awards, showcasing his unique sound and storytelling ability.

Currently, Dan is working on his highly anticipated second album, "Magnolia," set to release in 2026. He invites you to book him for your next event and experience his heartfelt performances that celebrate life through music. Don't miss the chance to enjoy Dan's soulful sound and engaging presence live!